WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A motorcyclist is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Falls Avenue and Skipper Avenue.
A car and motorcycle crashed in the area, and the operator of the motorcycle, a man, was brought to Waterbury Hospital.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Falls Avenue is expected to be closed until at least 7 p.m. while police investigate the crash.
