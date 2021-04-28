TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A motorcycle operator suffered serious injuries in a crash that happened in Tolland on Tuesday afternoon.
The crashed happened on Crystal Lake Road near Doyle Road, just before 3:30 p.m.
According to CT State Police, the motorcycle was traveling southbound when the operator fell off.
The motorcycle then hit another car from behind.
The motorcyclist was brought to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR helicopter, with serious injuries.
The road was shut down but has since reopened.
