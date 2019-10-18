EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - Polices have closed a section of North High Street following a serious accident Friday night.
Two motorcycle occupants were treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
The operator of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The occupants of the motorcycle will not be identified until next of kin is notified.
Police said North High Street is closed between Foxon Road (Rt. 80) and Maple Street.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.
