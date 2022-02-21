SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Mount Southington opened its trails early for the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
The venue said it sought to help skiers and snowboarders maximize their free time on Monday and Tuesday.
Normally open at 9 a.m., it extended its day with an 8:30 a.m. start time. It has day passes and rentals for sale.
Boasting 14 trails and the state's only half pipe, Mount Southington bills itself as the perfect place for winter sport beginners or experts, for the whole family or a bunch of friends.
"I remember as a kid going with my family skiing and it was some of the best memories that I have as a kid," said Brian McCloskey, office and marketing manager, Mount Southington.
With temperatures in the 50s this week, braving the cold is no longer an excuse not to come visit one of Connecticut’s more popular ski and snowboarding destinations.
In fact, if the weather won't produce snow, as is predicted this week, the business is prepared to make powder of its own.
"We do get a lot of questions, calls to the office about, 'you know it's going to be 65 degrees on Wednesday? Does that mean you're going to be closed?'" McCloskey said. "No, there's still plenty of snow out here, it'll just be spring skiing!"
In business since the 1960s, Mount Southington has proved to be a staple for those who want to see the best that Connecticut has to offer in the winter months. With 51 acres to choose from, two terrain parks and even night skiing, there's bound to be something for everyone
