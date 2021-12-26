SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Mount Southington is now open for the season.

After several nights of preparation, the ski resort is now open.

According to Mount Southington, their snowmaking team was working to create as much snow as the temperatures would allow.

They say that the lifts were open at 8:30 this morning but the terrain will be limited today.

Mount Southington says due to the limited terrain, they will need to limit the number of tickets that are being sold today.

They say pre-sale tickets will be limited and recommend if they sell out to look on their website for same-day tickets.

According to Mount Southington, they will also be limiting their lessons to only private lessons until more terrain is open.

Mount Southington says their “Book and Buy” is now open for online sales.

For more details check out their website here.