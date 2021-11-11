SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Attention powder hounds, Mount Southington is gearing up for the ski season.
The ski area has been busy in the offseason, hosting weddings and making a lot of upgrades.
They still have a lot of work to do so another two weeks of mild temps would be good.
By December, it’s time to bring on the flakes.
Mount Southington has been getting spruced up. The double avalanche lift has new chairs and towers being installed this month.
“We’ve added about a mile of snow making pipe and about a dozen guns to our fleet," Jay Dougherty, general manager of Mount Southington, tells us.
It’s been tough for them working in the mud all Summer.
The slopes will be slippery again on Friday when it rains.
“When we’re trying to move heavy equipment up the hill, it makes it a little challenging, but we’ve been able to get most of the work done," Dougherty explained.
They are looking for a few consecutive nights in the twenties to fire up the snow machines.
“We’re looking for early December to start getting some cold weather in and, hopefully, open by mid-December. That’s usually our target date," continued Dougherty.
The ski area added a new groomer to their fleet.
“We bought a state of the art groomer from Italy from a company, called Prenof, and that was delivered earlier this Summer, and it’s ready to go up in our shop as soon as the snow flies," noted Dougherty.
Officials say business was great last year, which helps them continue to upgrade their facilities.
“And now you know we’re seeing kind of a revival of the ski industry," Dougherty added.
It feels mild out Thursday night at fifty degrees.
The rain is on the way. Their plan during the rain tomorrow is to work on the snow cats indoors.
