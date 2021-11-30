(WFSB) – Mount Southington Ski Area is preparing to open for the season.
General manager, Jay Dougherty says the wet weather during the fall and summer is impacting the ski slopes, two weeks before opening.
“We’ve been working really hard through the summer and fall but unfortunately it’s been really wet so it set some of our projects behind.”
Mount Southington is set to open on December 11. Dougherty says the delay in snow is helping the slopes, now they are just waiting on the cold weather.
Dougherty says they’re putting the finishing touches on the ski area. Soon, they’ll start making snow, so they’re prepared for the coming season.
“We convert about 3,000 pounds of water into snow. The water is pumped up the hill through a series of pipes,” says Dougherty.
Dougherty thanks his local employees, saying they’ll be adequately staffed this year. He says they’ll be opening this month despite what mother nature brings.
“We’ve opened in rain, we’ve opened in snow, we’ve opened in bright sunny days,” Dougherty says.
Dougherty says they will be recommending wearing masks indoors this season. He says they will be following the state COVID guidelines.
