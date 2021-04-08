MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- If you've ever dreamed of being in ‘show biz,’ a local casting call could be your chance.
Hallmark is looking for local “extras” and bands for a new film called "Sand Dollar Cove."
The movie is about a real estate project manager on the eastern Connecticut shoreline.
For those who want to be considered, there is a casting form you’ll need to fill out.
For more information, click here.
