NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a moving tribute in the Elm City that is meant to help people reflect, remember and heal from the pandemic and the past year.
Some hope for more social and physical activities, or dream of peace and imagine happiness, while others remember the four walls and the isolation of the last year.
“There were businesses whose doors had to close, residents of assistant living facilities who couldn’t see their families, museums that couldn’t connect with children and families, libraries that had to close their doors,” said Ming Thompson, of The Design Brigade.
The biggest loss in New Haven is the COVID pandemic claimed more than 200 lives.
To honor and remember what people have gone through, The Design Brigade, a group of Yale design and art students, set up diary disks, which are large circular blackboards where messages can be left behind.
“They’re meant to heal, we all know we’ve been through a very rough two years, with the pandemic and the social unrest, racial inequity we’ve seen happen across our country,” said Adriane Jefferson, director of Cultural Affairs, for the city of New Haven
Spread out across the Elm City, residents can pick up a marker and leave a note, not only reflecting but looking forward.
“What community members have suffered through, what challenges they’ve seen, but also what hopes they have for our city,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Also, giving a voice to many.
“Not a fixed monument to the past or an individual, but a space for the future, a space for connection, wellness and for healing,” Thompson said.
There is even a digital disk where you can leave a message online, and the idea is to eventually bring all 10 of the disks to the New Haven Green for the International Festival of Arts and Ideas later this month.
To check out the project, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.