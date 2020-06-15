NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - More rides are being added to Metro-North on Monday morning.
The services, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, will help with social distancing as traffic picks back up during peak rush hours in and out of New York.
Service was scaled back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as many businesses get back to work, the hope is that new rides would help commuters returning to the office space out.
Metro-North is adding more trains on the New Haven, Harlem, and Hudson lines.
The new schedule was in response to steady growth in ridership due to Phase One reopening in New York State.
Several trains will be added in the morning and in the afternoon peak periods.
The MTA said workers will continue their cleaning and disinfecting program.
The program involves fully disinfecting stations every twelve hours and trains every twenty-four hours.
Customers and employees are required to wear face masks or coverings at all times while in the station, on the platform, and onboard trains.
Disinfectant stations were installed in both New York and many stations in Connecticut so riders can sanitize.
For one rider, the additional rides were good news after what she’s seen.
"And the trains will get pretty busy, so you would have people in each row and sometimes people have to double up," Bridgeport resident Sarah Dorvil stated.
Customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to reduce contact.
Also, riders will only be allowed to pay with plastic, a credit or debit card.
Cash will not be accepted aboard trains or at ticket windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.