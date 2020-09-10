(WFSB) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA, will be fining people who refuse to wear a mask when riding trains.
MTA and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that masks are required on all MTA subways and buses.
Cuomo said no rider has the right to refuse to wear a mask.
For those who do refuse, there will be a fine of $50.
Masks are required on all @MTA subways & buses.No rider has the right to endanger fellow riders by putting themselves above the law & refusing to wear a mask. The vast majority of people are complying & I thank them.For the handful who refuse, there will be a new $50 fine.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 10, 2020
Cuomo did say, the vast majority of people are complying with the mask rule.
For more information on how MTA is keeping travelers safe, click here.
(1) comment
Un-Constitutional. Cuomo can pound sand.
