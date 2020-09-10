New York transit agency launches UV light pilot program in effort to kill Covid-19

UV light lamps are used on a subway train in an attempt to kill Covid-19.

 Marc A. Hermann/MTA New York City Transit

(WFSB) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA, will be fining people who refuse to wear a mask when riding trains.

MTA and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that masks are required on all MTA subways and buses.

Cuomo said no rider has the right to refuse to wear a mask.

For those who do refuse, there will be a fine of $50.

Cuomo did say, the vast majority of people are complying with the mask rule.

