HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers have been churning up across the state on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said an unmoving closed area of low pressure that's been spinning and generating storms is to blame.
"While there are scattered showers with some embedded thunder that could produce locally heavy rain at times, the overall severe threat is lower than [Monday]," Dixon said. "Much of what flares up [Tuesday] afternoon will fizzle in the evening."
Like Monday's weather, the recipe was there for enough instability to create showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Interior portions of the state and the shoreline saw some decent rain in the morning. More showers moved across southern Connecticut during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures were also way down from 24 hours ago. Readings were in the upper 60s in some towns.
However, the humidity remained in the muggy category.
"[Wednesday], we’ll likely see more breaks in the clouds," Dixon said. "This will lead to warmer temperatures. At the same time, we’ll run the risk again for afternoon shower/storms."
Thursday looks to be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. It will also be primarily dry.
Friday appears to be mostly dry and a bit cooler with temps in the low-80s.
"There is a chance for afternoon showers/storms," Dixon said.
The holiday weekend, as Tuesday afternoon's forecast, looks pretty good, Dixon said.
"Saturday, [it will be] primarily dry, seasonable," he said. "Sunday [looks] warmer [with a] chance for afternoon showers/storms."
