HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front is expected to bring some showers and a thunderstorm or two on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some showers will be capable of producing moderate-to-heavy rain.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
"It has been nearly a week since we had measurable rainfall in the state," Haney said. "The lawns and gardens need it!"
Much of northern and eastern Connecticut are under a "severe drought."
Temperatures should rise into the upper-70s.
The front is expected to drift slowly south across the state by Thursday night, when temps should range from between 60 and 65 degrees.
"More showers are likely, and they could linger into early [Friday] morning, especially near the coast," Haney said.
However, weather conditions should improve.
"Morning clouds and showers will give way to a partly-to-mostly-sunny sky by afternoon as high pressure approaches the region will much drier air," Haney said.
Temperatures should be in the 70s during the day and drop into the 45 to 55 degree range overnight Friday into Saturday.
Saturday looks pleasant with highs in the 70s.
Sunday, however, includes a rising chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
