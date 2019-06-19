CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been a soggy start at the TPC River Highlands ahead of the Travelers Championship tournament.
With periods of heavy rains on Tuesday, the golf course has gotten soaked.
A word of advice for anyone heading out there would be to wear old, comfortable shoes.
On Wednesday, crews actually moved the media parking to another area, so cars wouldn’t get stuck in the mud.
Mother nature dumped a whole lot of rain in time for the start of the Travelers Championship on Tuesday, so organizers started to reevaluate the course.
“Once the rain stopped we started looking at the different areas. Which ones of these parking lots are soft, so we moved and put stone down,” said Tournament Director Nathan Grube.
When to comes to walking the course, the crews have it under control.
“Not too bad, down toward the center where the entertainment is. I didn't even go down because all you see is mud,” said spectator Linda Sprague.
They're also bringing in other materials to help with the wet spots.
“We are working up the golf course with mulch and rock. There was a lot of water that came down and it's been a wet spring. We have a good crew,” Grube said.
If areas are too wet, they'll steer fans the other way.
“There are more areas that are dry than have mud, but we are trying to deal with it to make the experience as good as possible,” Grube said.
But for the golf fans, they said it's worth it to get your shoes a little muddy.
“See the live golfers. Once in a lifetime, so here I am,” Sprague said.
“I'm very optimistic. I always look at the bright side. It's been great,” said Linda Santos, a spectator.
For those who are heading out this week, bring comfortable shoes that you don’t mind getting a little dirty.
Follow along with the tournament on the PGA Tour’s website here.
