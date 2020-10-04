WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews worked quickly to put out a fire that broke out at a Waterford hotel Sunday afternoon.
Officials say a pile of mulch at the Springhill Suites on North Frontage Road caught fire and spread to the building.
Due to, what was described as, a lack of proper staffing, a ladder truck could not respond to the scene.
The New London Fire Department stepped in to help by providing Waterford crews with their ladder truck.
Crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and prevented it from spreading.
The fire caused minor damage to the hotel.
