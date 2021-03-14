SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a fire sparked at a Southington hotel on Sunday.
The fire broke out around 2:45 in the afternoon at the Marriot on West Street.
Fire officials say some mulch had caught fire and spread to the nearby hotel.
The wall of a first floor room was damaged by the fire.
The Bristol Fire Department helped put out the flames.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
