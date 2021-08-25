MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - The Middletown Police Department Detective Division, with the US marshals service arrested four people in connection to a May 16, 2021 shooting.
Matthew O'Banner was arrested in New Jersey. He was wanted for the murder of Tylon Hardy.
The US Postal Service helped the Police Department catch Michelle Sanders. She is suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the murder.
Nahkyn Durazzo was charged with a probation violation.
Alexandra Vazquez was also arrested for interfering with the investigation.
