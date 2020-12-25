GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A multi-car crash has closed part of I-95 north in Guilford.
The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
The highway is closed between exits 56 and 57.
State police said delays are expected in the area. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.