HADDAM, CT(WFSB) – Route 81 in Haddam is closed in both directions due to a multi-car crash.
The road is closed at the intersection of Route 9 for the four-car crash.
Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.
No injuries were reported, but a pole and wires were brought down, which is causing the road closure.
There is no word when the road will reopen.
