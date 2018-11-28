VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car crash has closed several lanes of I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday.
According to Tolland County Dispatch, the three left lanes on the westbound side of I-84 are closed between exits 64 and 63.
Multiple cars and a bus were involved in the crash.
There is no word on any injuries from the crash.
Check for traffic updates here.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
