ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Four people were injured after a crash over the weekend in Rocky Hill.
It happened on the southbound side of I-91 Saturday afternoon.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash.
A total of three people were treated on scene, while one person was taken to an area hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
The crash caused delays in the area for about two hours.
