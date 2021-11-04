WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car crash has closed part of Route 44 in West Hartford for the second day in a row.
West Hartford police said Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, is closed in both directions between Mountain Road and the Avon town line.
Injuries have been reported.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
