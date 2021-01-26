HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A multi-car crash has closed part of I-91 north in Hartford.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of exit 27.
Traffic backed up in the area, as snow continued to fall.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
