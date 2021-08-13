ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Route 15 north in the town of Orange is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, in the area of exit 57.
Connecticut State Police said the highway is closed.
#CTtraffic RT 15 Northbound in the area of Exit 57 in Orange is shutdown due to a motor vehicle accident with reported injuries. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 13, 2021
Police also said injuries have been reported.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Follow traffic updates in your area, here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.