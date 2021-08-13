Traffic Alert generic
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Route 15 north in the town of Orange is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, in the area of exit 57.

Connecticut State Police said the highway is closed.

Police also said injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

