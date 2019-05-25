OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A multi-car crash prompted troopers to close the left and center lanes of Interstate 95 Northbound in Old Saybrook on Saturday.
Officials with the Department of Transportation (DOT) posted an alert of closure between Exits 69 and 70 just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
A trooper with Troop F told Channel 3 there may be four cars involved.
The presence or extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
