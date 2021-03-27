HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on I-91 South impacted travel throughout the Hartford area.
It happened around 5:50 Saturday evening.
The CT DOT says that three vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-91 South was closed between Exits 28 and 26 for a brief period, but has since reopened.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The crash caused extensive back ups along I-91 South in the Hartford area for a good portion of the evening.
