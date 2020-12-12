HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take through Hartford tonight.
A crash involving multiple vehicles has forced officials to shut down part of I-84 East.
However, the fact that other accidents occurred near on I-84 East less than an hour prior also factored into the decision to close down that part of I-84.
Officials said it happened around 9:30 p.m. between Exits 49 and 50 just before the tunnel.
Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 49.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
