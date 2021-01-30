SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash Saturday night has closed part of a busy roadway and an exit ramp.
It happened around 9 p.m. on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.
A pole was also damaged in the crash.
Police have closed down both sides of the turnpike from the Fleet gas station to the commuter lot on Old Mountain Road.
The I-84 West off ramp is closed down as well.
The roadway is expected to be shut down until at least midnight while Eversource crews work to repair the damaged pole.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
