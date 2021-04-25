STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash in Stonington over the weekend has claimed the life of a Boston man and left several others injured.
It happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon on the northbound side of I-95.
According to State Police, a 2003 Volkswagon GTI was in the left lane and moved into the right lane in an attempt to pass a 2020 Toyota Rav4 and a 2009 Volkswagon CC.
The Volkswagon ended up side wiping the Rav4 as it was attempting to get into the left lane.
At the same time, the Volkswagon, being operated by 29-year-old Leander Ortega of Boston, also collided with the back of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma Doublecab.
The collision sent the Volkswagon into the median where it came to a final stop when it wrapped around a tree.
Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rav4 also went into the median as a result of the collision and crashed head-on into a tree.
The driver, a 27-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island woman, along with her 3-year-old and two 5-year-old passengers, were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
The Tacoma and the other vehicle the Volkswagon tried to pass were able to pull over off into the shoulder without further incident.
The drivers for both of those vehicles, as well as the passengers in the Tacoma, were not injured.
State Police continue to investigate.
The crash shut down I-95 in both directions for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.
