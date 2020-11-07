PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - State Police are on scene investigating a crash that happened on Rt. 72 in Plainville this afternoon.
CT DOT officials say the crash occurred between Exits 2 and 1 on Rt. 72 West around 3:30.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash and officials had to shut down the highway as part of their investigation.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.