MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway slowed traffic in Meriden on Monday morning.
According to the state Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 66 and 67 on Route 15.
The left lane was closed as of 8:15 a.m.
The DOT described it as a multi-vehicle crash.
It first reported the crash shortly after 8 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.