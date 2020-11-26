HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 East is causing delays in the area.
It happened around 1 Thursday afternoon between Exits 48 and 49.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over.
State Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.
Two lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to fully reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.