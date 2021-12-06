OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Incredible surveillance video shows brazen thieves ripping an ATM right out of a convenience store.
Video caught two men entering the Henny Penny on Route 1 in Old Saybrook at almost 3 in the morning when the store is closed.
They wrapped a cable wire around the ATM and ripped it right out of the store. The whole thing happens in seconds.
Police say these thieves are clearly experienced.
"The teamwork that they use is kind of incredible. They coil the rope up, throw it into the back of the stolen range Rover, and they are out in a little over a minute," Old Saybrook Police Captain Jeffrey DePerry explained.
Another angle shows the men pry open the door with a crow bar.
One man holds the door open as the other two men run inside. A fourth man driving a stolen Range Rover hits the gas and the force pulls the ATM out and collapses the doors off the frame.
You can see the driver exiting the car with the crowbar used to get inside and you see, as the engine is revved, the ATM is pulled into the parking lot.
The men load it into the trunk and they are off. After this, they hit two more convenience stores on the shoreline.
"After Old Saybrook, the same vehicle with the same individuals did do the same type or similar crime in the town of Essex and the town of Old Lyme," DePerry said.
The SUV used in the robbery was stolen from a car dealership in East Windsor a week ago.
Since then, it is used in a car jacking in Cromwell, an armed robbery at a gas station in Meriden on Friday, an ATM theft in East Haven on Sunday, another ATM theft Monday morning in Old Saybrook, and then the men attempted to steal ATMs from a Cumberland Farms in Essex and from a gas station in Old Lyme, but were unable to rip them out.
Surveillance cameras did get a license plate on the Range Rover.
It is grey and has Connecticut dealer plates DA5154.
Police say if you see this car, please contact them.
There were a string of ATM thefts across Connecticut over the past two years. Police say a team of people were arrested, but that some of those people are now out on bond and they have reason to believe these could be those same people.
