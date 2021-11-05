NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Multiple bomb threats have been reported to Yale University’s campus.
According to the university’s newspaper, Yale Daily News, the threats referred to old campus and multiple surrounding buildings.
BREAKING | Bomb threat reported on Old Campus and multiple surrounding buildings. Students evacuated to New Haven Green. Police and Department of Homeland Security are responding— Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) November 5, 2021
The paper also said students have been evacuated to the New Haven green.
The Yale Daily News said a Yale Alert went out to campus saying the University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper college have all been evacuated.
Roads are closed in the area, including College Street.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
