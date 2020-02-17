HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- There is an ongoing reminder to folks about the importance of keeping their car doors locked.
It was especially relevant in Hamden on Monday morning after a number of cars were stolen from driveways.
According to police, the thefts happened in the town’s Pine Rock neighborhood Monday morning, all within 15 minutes of each other.
The cars that were stolen were being warmed up in driveways, in the areas of Helen and Woodin streets.
“I’ve had cars stolen in the past, so I’ve learned my lesson,” Wilbur Caulley, who said he always locks up his car, and if he’s warming it up, he’s always on the look-out. “I’m going to play it safe, because I’ve heard of things like this happening, so anyway, when I’m warming up my car, I make sure to stand at the door and watch.”
Hamden police want others to do the same.
These types of thefts happen in cities and towns all over the state, especially during the winter, as it is a crime of opportunity.
Police believe the thieves are juveniles, and they want drivers to be cautious when warming up their cars, even recommending seeing if it’s possible to secure the vehicle while it’s warming up, specifically locking it with your other key or fob.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Hamden Police.
