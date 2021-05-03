HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week is off to a fairly unsettled start and there will be multiple chances for rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said showers have begun moving through on Monday.
"We’ll see scattered showers move through the state [Monday] afternoon into the evening and overnight hours," Dixon said. "There could be periods of heavier rain at times."
Track the showers with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Temperatures on Monday should top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Tuesday, while there could be a spotty shower, the day looks primarily dry until later in the day.
"Rain chances increase [Tuesday] night and last through Wednesday," Dixon said.
Behind a cold front, Thursday should be a dry/bright day.
However, there’s another chance for showers by Friday afternoon.
"The upcoming weekend, as of [Monday's forecast], looks mainly dry," Dixon said. "Maybe a shower at some point, but no major storms."
Temperatures should range from between 60 and 65 degrees on Saturday, then the mid-to-upper 60s on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.