NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Consolidated School District of New Britain.
School district officials are reporting a case at New Britain High School, Pulaski Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School, and Holmes Elementary School.
Those who tested positive have been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days, and anyone who was in close contact of a person who tested positive has been instructed to do the same.
District officials said because the positive cases were isolated at New Britain High and Lincoln Elementary, no school closure is needed.
Due to contact tracing, the New Britain Public Health Department recommended that Pulaski Middle School and Holmes Elementary School move to remote learning on Wednesday Sept. 30, and Thursday Oct. 1.
Officials said Cohort B will resume in-school learning on Friday, October 2.
