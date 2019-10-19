Multiple crews battle house fire in Killingworth on Saturday

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in Killingworth on Saturday night.
Crews were called to a house fire on Roast Meat Hill Rd., reported by a passerby driving, just before 8 p.m.
Killingworth, Clinton, Madison, and North Madison responded to the fire.
It is unknown if any one was injured in the fire.
State Police and the Killingworth Fire Marshal are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates as this story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.