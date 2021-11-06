LYME, CT (WFSB) – Several fire departments responded to a fire on Grassy Hill Road in Lyme. The residents were still in the house when the fire started. This included a parent and his children. Fortunately, the family was able to evacuate.
Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Essex, Chester, Deep River, Clinton, East Haddam, Salem, and Haddam fire departments all responded to the scene.
This fire is now under investigation by the fire marshal.
