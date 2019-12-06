Crews battle multiple house fires in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Fire crews from several towns are battling multiple house fires in Old Saybrook.

The homes are in the Chalker Beach area, on Beach Road.

Officials reported the house fires before 5 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

Several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this time what sparked the fires.

