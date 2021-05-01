GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a moose Saturday night.
State Police say it happened around 9:30 by 3824 Hall Meadow Road (Rt. 272).
Multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The moose, which was pregnant, died as a result of the crash.
Rt. 272 was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.