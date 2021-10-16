NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several people were injured following an accident Saturday evening.
North Haven Fire officials say two vehicles had collided and rolled over on I-91 North, with one of the vehicles going down an embankment.
Firefighters had to extricate a person from one of the vehicles.
Everyone's injuries are considered non life threatening.
The right and center lanes on I-91 between Exits 10 and 11 were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed against either driver.
