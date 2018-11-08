Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a local bar in Thousands Oaks, California, authorities said.
"Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO ," the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.
"Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested."
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told CNN that there was a shooting at a local bar, but declined to release additional details.
Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.