HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple people jumped from the second floor of an apartment building to escape a second-alarm fire in the south end of Hartford on Tuesday morning, according to a fire official.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Concord Hills Apartments on Sherbrooke Avenue around 7 a.m.
Eyewitness News captured video of a firefighter helping a resident go down a ladder to get out of the building.
Five people were transported to be treated for smoke inhalation and one person was brought to a hospital for a leg injury after jumping from the second floor.
Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta said pieces of furniture burned on the second floor hallway and the flames spread to the third and fourth floor through a vent, which allowed the fire to travel within the walls.
Crews had the fire under control at the 4-story building just after 8 a.m.
No firefighters were injured.
