BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A police officer in Bethel is being praised for finding a fire at a school bus lot early Sunday morning.
Fire officials say Bethel and Stony Hill Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to the bus depot on Henry Street for the report of multiple buses on fire around 2:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found 1 mini bus and 1 regular school bus fully involved in flames. Another regular sized school bus was also catching fire.
Officials say the fire could have been much worse if the Bethel Police Officer had not found the fire. The officer originally smelt smoke in the Greenwood Avenue area before finding the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bethel Emergency Management and Fire Marshal office.
