HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired at the state Capitol building early Tuesday morning.
During a news briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said shots were fired, but did not say how many.
A Channel 3 crew saw at least three bullet holes, with two found in windows and another found in a light fixture.
Crews were seen late Tuesday morning cleaning up the shattered glass.
He also did not release information about damage, but said shots were fired at a wall.
He added that he believes it was a random act.
No further details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.