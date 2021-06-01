Shot fired at CT Capitol1

Multiple shots were fired at the state Capitol early Tuesday morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired at the state Capitol building early Tuesday morning.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said shots were fired, but did not say how many.

A Channel 3 crew saw at least three bullet holes, with two found in windows and another found in a light fixture.

Crews were seen late Tuesday morning cleaning up the shattered glass.

He also did not release information about damage, but said shots were fired at a wall.

He added that he believes it was a random act.

No further details were immediately available.

