NEW LONDON, Ct. (WFSB) - New London police reported multiple shots fired, and one woman injured.
On July 23, at about 11:40 p.m., the New London Communications Center received a 911 call reporting several shots fired near Colman St. and Cedar Grove Ave.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots fired, and multiple shell casings.
No one was injured.
On July 24, around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a home in the Mitchell Ct./Montauk Ave area.
When they got there they found a female with a gun shot wound, she was taken to a local hospital.
Police stated that the incident does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411)
