HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Teams from across the northeast competed in a wheelchair rugby tournament on Sunday morning.
Hosted by the Gaylord Sports Association, the Gaylord Wheelchair Rugby Invitational Tournament kicked off on Sunday with the organizational help and participation from Sports and Medical Science Academy senior, Ali Mtif.
Mtif told Channel 3 he organized the tournament as his capstone project to answer the question, “how can you help your community?”
Inspired by his personal experience, Mtif looked at the benefits of communication and physical activity paraplegics.
“My father [inspires me],” said Mtif. “We got into a car crash a couple of years ago and since then, I’ve always wanted to help people who struggled just like he did a couple of years ago. “So, it just makes me happy to see everyone here having fun.”
Athlete Damien Dalton told Channel 3 he enjoyed the tournament.
“I didn't think I had the arm strength or ability to push a chair like this,” explained Dalton.
“I was still in a power chair, but all it took was one try in a chair that was fitted for me and then that was it.”
Teams included the Gaylord Jammers from Connecticut, the New York Warriors, the New York Wreckers, and the Northeast Wildcats of New Hampshire.
