Multiple fire crews are on scene battling a fire in a beloved, 'Mom and Pop" grocery store in Southington on Sunday evening.
Southington fire officials said the fire started at 887 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike which officials said is and IGA/Tops Market.
The store is a well known staple in the community as Channel 3 noticed dozens of people gathered to watch as crews operated.
The Southington Fire Department tweeted, as of 9:30 p.m., the roof collapsed. Crews were "going defensive" to extinguish the heavy fire.
Firefighters are competing with incoming snowfall and accumulation from Winter Storm Wayne which is expected to bring about 5 to 9 inches to the area.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
