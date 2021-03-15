ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A shots fired call Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of an Ansonia man and the seizure of several weapons.
Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch says that 33-year-old Melvin Burroughs had gotten into a verbal dispute on Sixth Street with two other men.
At some point, Burroughs pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the two men.
No one had been struck by the gunfire, although police found that a vehicle, a shed, and garbage cans had been struck by gunshots.
It was later determined that Burroughs was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.
Burroughs was arrested on several charges, including two counts of criminal attempt at assault.
He was able to post his $150,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Milford Superior Court on April 12.
Police seized three handguns, an AR15 rifle, a flamethrower, assorted ammunition, and gun parts after searching Burroughs' residence.
Additional charges are expected to be filed against Burroughs.
Anyone with any information on Sunday's incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.
